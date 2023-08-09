New Colorado State University model can predict paths of wildfires, helps prevent destructive fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Researchers in Colorado have a new tool that they say can predict how badly a wildfire could impact a community.

According to Colorado State University Professor and Creator of the model Hussam Mahmoud, it can even tell us which exact buildings can survive a wildfire.

Mahmoud tells 11 News predicting damages can help mitigate vulnerable areas. The Wildfire Infrastructure and Network Model is used to predict the fire risks of a community.

Researchers used the model for the Marshall Fire recently to predict which buildings would burn and even survive the fire. The data came back 74% accurate. In the model, they checked the location, building materials and vegetation. So far, the model has been used for two other majors fires, which is the 2018 Camp Fire and the 2020 Glass Fire, both in California. With all three fires, the data came back between 58% to 86% accurate.

Mahmoud tells 11 News the model to check the path of the fires and how it connects to vulnerable neighborhoods.

“Our benefit with the points is connection,” said Mahmoud. “If I ignite a tree, it could potentially ignite the building next to it so they have some kind of connectivity. The further apart the tree or house are from each other, the less likely they will ignite.”

Here’s how the model works. Researchers put points in place of trees and buildings. They use the points to connect a potential fire path between the trees and buildings in the community. Researchers say if a tree was to catch on fire, they can determine what else will burn around it.

“There could be different paths that a fire could take,” said Mahmoud. “Our algorithm determines the most likely paths, and determines how a fire will go from the ignition point. We will have to define it from the start to essentially with the trees and buildings within our community.”

So far, Mahmoud has presented this project to the fire chief’s in the Estes Park area. His goal is to get his model used across Colorado to keep wildfires from becoming as destructive.

