It could be months, maybe years before decision is made on new Colorado gun law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A federal judge temporarily stopped a new gun law from taking effect in Colorado because of a constitutionality lawsuit, and now gun advocates say it could take months to years before a final decision is made.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is a group suing the state of Colorado over a law passed earlier this year, which would raise the legal age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21. Subject matter experts say the law would mainly impact rifle sales because the federal age to buy a handgun is already 21, while the federal age to buy a long gun is 18.

“You have the right to vote at 18, you can sign a contract, you can sue, you can be sued, but you aren’t able to own a firearm under this law,” said Taylor Rhodes, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

The law was supposed to take effect Aug. 7, but a federal judge signed off on a preliminary injunction the same day.

Colorado Democrats who back the legislation include Sen. Kyle Mullica, Majority Leader Monica Duran and Rep. Eliza Hamrick.

Their response to the ruling is that “increasing the age to purchase a firearm to 21 is commonsense policy that will prevent gun violence and keep our communities safe, and we disagree with the judge’s interpretation and are disappointed in the decision. We’re proud of our work this year to pass several new laws that will reduce firearm deaths and save lives by expanding Colorado’s ‘Red Flag Law’, cracking down on ghost guns, holding gun manufacturers accountable and establishing a three-day waiting period to purchase a firearm.”

Owner of gun store ‘Paradise Sales,’ Paul Paradis says he hopes the law does not take effect, saying 18-year-old’s have the right to vote, own property, so buying guns should be no different. He thinks part of the solution to gun violence is to increase psychological research, resources, and firearm education.

“There’s a lot of guns out there, but there’s not a lot of education,” Paradis said. “If we need to do anything, it’s to get government into helping people get better educated when they do own guns ... You have rights, but you also have responsibilities, and I think we need to teach people responsibility. ”

Rhodes with RMGO says his group plans to file a motion in coming days to suggest making the judge’s preliminary injunction permanent, which would end the lawsuit in the group’s favor.

A final decision on whether or not the law takes effect will not be made until the lawsuit is over. Governor Polis’ office has until Aug. 28 to respond to the lawsuit complaints.

