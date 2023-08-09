Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo County after body found in vehicle

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - What was originally a suspicious death investigation in Pueblo West is now a homicide investigation.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the body of a man was found inside a vehicle on Aug. 4 following a crash along Tenderfoot Lane. On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the victim as 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes. The coroner decided Maes died as the result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

“No arrests have been made,” a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with info about this, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250; Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.”

No other information on the case was shared publicly.

