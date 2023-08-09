‘High-profile’ sexual predator suspect arrested in Colorado after allegedly targeting hikers

Generic police cruiser in Colorado.
Generic police cruiser in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of disturbing activity in Colorado is now in custody.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office started asking the public for help with the case in late July. There had been multiple reports of an “at-large sexual predator” targeting people from April 3 through July 18 of this year at Flying J Ranch Park in the Conifer and Evergreen areas. The park is between the two cities. Another incident they believe is connected occurred at Alderfer Three Sisters Park.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced they made an arrest in the case Tuesday night.

“Deputies were dispatched to 27500 Stapleton Dr. at 6:15 p.m., after Jeffcom received a 911 call from a female hiker who encountered the suspect along the trail,” part of a news release reads. “The suspect, wearing a grey t-shirt and green sweatpants, approached the hiker, exposed himself to her and began masturbating. The victim ran from the suspect and reported the incident. A couple of minutes later, the suspect confronted another lone female hiker and exposed himself. The suspect also attempted to grab one of the two victims before they fled.”

Following a search for more than two hours, the suspect was caught and identified as Glenn Braden. Braden is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure. Investigators believe Braden is tied to the other incidents at Flying J Ranch Park and Three Sisters/Alderfer Park.

