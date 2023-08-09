Driving school employee crashes into Learn to Drive building, according to police in Colorado

Aspiring driving instructor crashes into driving school.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed through the front of a driving school in Colorado on Tuesday.

The Lakewood Police Department shared a photo of the crash scene explaining the driver of the vehicle is an instructor at the business and was cited for a traffic violation. The crash happened at the “Learn to Drive” building along Wadsworth Boulevard on the north side of the city west of Denver. However, the franchise owner tells 11 News the employee was not an instructor at the time and it was only their second day on the job.

“The safety of our employees and students is paramount,” Owner of Lakewood Learn to Drive Steve Rohman told 11 News. “He was in his personal vehicle. We do our best to make sure that all of our instructors and students are safe.”

The driver was not publicly identified and Rohman adds the person responsible for the crash no longer works there.

“OMG I thought this was a meme,” X user @snowcapped 22 wrote on social media.

“Look up ‘irony’ in the dictionary, and this is what you should see,” another X user @NickBrownCO added.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

