Distracted driver crashes into Colorado Springs police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver not paying attention caused a crash with a Springs police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers in the patrol car were stopped in traffic on South Academy near the intersection with Airport Road just before 1 p.m.

“A distracted driver rear-ended [the] marked patrol cruiser,” CSPD said.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the damage to the cruiser was substantial enough that it had to be taken to a body shop for both an estimate and to make sure it was safe to remain in service.

Police have not said whether the distracted driver was cited.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.