Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:57 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene on Farragut Avenue around 8 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023. Since this photo was taken, the...
Police: Man with sledgehammer barricades himself inside Colorado Springs home, leading to shelter-in-place order
Crash at Fillmore/Prospect in Colorado Springs
Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez joined Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade in presenting a plan to...
‘The weight of the badge is heavy’: Colorado Springs mayor unveils official plan to use TABOR refund money to build a new police academy

Latest News

8.9.23
Dry and Cooler Wednesday
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii
Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies. (Source: CNN/JEANINE...
Taylor Swift's tour makes economic impact
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad’s ashes died of heat stroke in Utah