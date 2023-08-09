Colorado Springs organization new voice of action for housing affordability

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Solutions may finally be coming for affordable housing and availability in Southern Colorado with a new organization heading the mission for change.

The Pikes Peak Housing Network (PPHN) will serve as an entity to unify all the organizations, government agencies, and residents wanting to find solutions for the ongoing problem.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that the cost of housing and marketplace housing have been growing at a wild rate for about the last 5-6 years or so. It’s come to the forefront and a lot of folks who are at least partially involved in the housing sphere have all decided to come together and say, ‘what can we do to address this?’” questioned Dave Dazlich, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC adding it’s a complex issue to tackle. “We all own a piece of the housing issue, but working together and centralizing this into one organization and one person whose entire mission is to address concerns around the availability and affordability of housing, we think we’ll be able to make some real progress,”

The next step for the new organization is to find an executive producer to lead it.

“We are really looking for someone with deep roots in the community and a very good understanding of not only local and state politics, but also community outreach and engagement that goes with that. There is no easy and simple solution to finding the right person and to begin moving the organization forward is our very next step,” said Dazlich.

The process of finding that leader will be a collaborative effort between several groups.

For more information applying, click here.

