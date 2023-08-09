Colorado man arrested in undercover sting found guilty of child sex crimes

.
.(.)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the men arrested in undercover sting earlier this year has been found guilty of preying upon children.

Springs police arrested 31-year-old Aaron Thompson earlier this year after he drove up from Trinidad to meet a minor for sex. His arrest was part of a bigger investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department and several other agencies into sexual predators who were using the internet to lure and exploit children. Over the course of three days in February, six men including Thompson were arrested.

Tuesday, police announced Thompson had been found guilty of conspiracy to commit sexual assault on a child and attempt to commit sexual assault on a child. He will be sentenced at the end of October.

Anyone with information on suspected online child exploitation can make a report at 800-THE-LOST or online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene on Farragut Avenue around 8 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023. Since this photo was taken, the...
Police: Man with sledgehammer barricades himself inside Colorado Springs home, leading to shelter-in-place order
Crash at Fillmore/Prospect in Colorado Springs
Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez joined Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade in presenting a plan to...
‘The weight of the badge is heavy’: Colorado Springs mayor unveils official plan to use TABOR refund money to build a new police academy

Latest News

It marks the end of basic training for the cadets which started earlier this summer. Wednesday,...
Air Force Academy welcomed 1st-year cadets; Class of 2027 begins classes Monday
The parade marks the Class of 2027′s acceptance into the Cadet Wing and their transition from...
WATCH: USAFA cadets prepare for Acceptance Parade
8.9.23
Dry and Cooler Wednesday
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Distracted driver crashes into Colorado Springs police cruiser