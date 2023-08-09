Colorado man arrested in undercover sting found guilty of child sex crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the men arrested in undercover sting earlier this year has been found guilty of preying upon children.

Springs police arrested 31-year-old Aaron Thompson earlier this year after he drove up from Trinidad to meet a minor for sex. His arrest was part of a bigger investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department and several other agencies into sexual predators who were using the internet to lure and exploit children. Over the course of three days in February, six men including Thompson were arrested.

Tuesday, police announced Thompson had been found guilty of conspiracy to commit sexual assault on a child and attempt to commit sexual assault on a child. He will be sentenced at the end of October.

Anyone with information on suspected online child exploitation can make a report at 800-THE-LOST or online by clicking here.

