City council denies appeal over controversial housing project in Western Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Late Tuesday night, Colorado Springs City Council voted to allow a controversial housing project to move forward. Council members listened to public comment for several hours at city hall over a proprosed four-story apartment complex on the West side of Colorado Springs.

The project is called ‘Launchpad’ run by the local non-profit ‘The Place’.

A plot of land just North of 19th Street and Uintah Street was approved by the Colorado Springs Planning Commission to be the home of ‘Launchpad’. It’s a 50 unit supportive apartment complex for young adults ages 18 through mid twenties.

“Everyone needs safe and stable housing in order to fulfill their potential. The young people who we are talking about, who would move into ‘Launchpad’, are no different than that,” said Shawna Kempainnen, the CEO of The Place during the city council meeting.

That decision was appealed by 24 people, including former city council candidate Scott Hiller, who said the proper building criteria was not met.

“What we are appealing today is a decision, a string of decisions, at this point that the city has made. Not the applicant,” said Scott Hiller, a Colorado Springs resident and former city council candidate leading the appeal.

Mike Wagner, who lives just five blocks away from the proposed project shared his concerns over safety since the building would go up by the side of a hill and require a retaining wall.

" I am in the excavation business of geo hazard. Their drawing doesn’t help what they’re doing. It’s going to fail,” said Mike Wagner, a resident opposing the housing project.

Maryah Lauer told 11News that based on the consultants, the retaining wall would be a better long term solution. She added that the mission behind the ‘Launchpad’ is important.

“When we put housing first, that is actually what helps people adjust. If they have mental health issues or substance-abuse issues, this is what actually gives us public safety in our community,” said Maryah Lauer, a resident in favor of the housing project.

After Tuesday’s vote, the project will move forward.

Construction is set to begin this fall and residents could move in as early as November of 2024.

