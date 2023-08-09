Air Force Academy welcomed first year cadets, Class of 2027 begins classes Monday

It marks the end of basic training for the cadets which started earlier this summer. Today, they moved from basic cadets to fourth class cadets. The cadets will have a parade on Stillman Field tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest cadets at the Air Force Academy are preparing to start the first semester. Today, the academy held its convocation.

Convocation is a formal ceremony that marks the beginning of a cadet’s journey to become world class warfighter scholars. During Convocation, Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, the Dean of the Faculty, and the entire faculty will welcome the Class of 2027 into the academic family, impart upon them the seriousness of the Profession of Arms, and inspire them to thrive in their academic pursuits at the Academy.

In her address, the Dean will make connections to this year’s “One Book, One USAFA” selection, All the Light We Cannot See, by Anthony Doerr. This book was provided to all members of the Class of 2027 during academy in-processing day, creating a shared experience and touchpoint for the cadets to inspire high moral character and leadership in the profession of arms.

The cadets were welcomed into the Cadet Wing during the acceptance Day Parade on Stillman Field on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 a.m. The parade is open to the public. The Acceptance Day parade marks the Class of 2027′s acceptance into the Cadet Wing and their transition from basic cadets without rank insignia, to fourth-class cadets, receiving their first shoulder board rank insignia in celebration with their newly-assigned squadrons on Stillman Field. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Academy Superintendent, is the event host and the parade reviewing official. This is the first opportunity families have to briefly visit their cadets since in-processing on June 28th. The Class of 2027 completed Basic Cadet Training August 3rd. An extensive parent’s weekend is scheduled in September.

The parade will see the Class of 2027 visually welcomed into the 4,000 strong cadet wing as the academic year begins.

