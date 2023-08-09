1 injured in motorcycle crash east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle crash closed an intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center shared to social media just before 7:45 p.m. that the intersection of Pikes Peak and Union was closed due to a crash.

Police told 11 News crews on scene that the crash involved a single motorcycle, and its rider was injured.

As of this article’s last update, the intersection was still closed and the rider’s status was unknown.

This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated as we learn more.

