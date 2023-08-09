1 hurt after motorcycle and Jeep collide in southeast Colorado Springs

The scene on Aug. 8, 2023.
The scene on Aug. 8, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was injured Tuesday night after crashing into the side of a Jeep.

According to police, the vehicles were approaching Fountain Boulevard from opposite directions on Powers just after 8:20 p.m. As the motorcyclist drove through the intersection, the driver of the Jeep turned off of Powers to get onto Fountain.

“The Jeep turned left in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to strike the passenger side of the Jeep,” Springs police said.

Police told 11 News that the rider was alert following the crash and is expected to be okay. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Speeding, drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, and there are currently no reports of anyone being cited.

