“The weight of the badge is heavy” Colorado Springs mayor unveils official plan to use TABOR refund money to build a new police academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade presented his plan on funding a new police academy to city council on Monday.

He was joined by Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez and Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel. The three of them presented a plan that would use part of the TABOR surplus that typically goes to residents for building a new police academy for CSPD.

The presentation set the stage for a vote in two weeks, in which city council would decide whether to put the plan on the ballot for November’s election, ultimately letting voters decide whether to move forward.

It would use $4,750,000 from TABOR to help build the new academy or, should the city decide, renovate the current academy. This would take $21.16 from each household refund. Mayor Yemi told 11 News he is aiming for a new academy in an effort to improve public safety.

“I did a listening session last Friday at District 6,” the mayor said, “and it was the number one issue for many of our residents, so as mayor, it’s my intent to deal with it.”

Chief Vasquez echoed this sentiment, adding concerns about both space and resources. During Monday’s presentation, he showed images of the current police academy. In those images, he pointed out how the showers limit physical training capabilities and how the cafeteria is also being used for storage. He said police are having to partner with other law enforcement agencies, stretching their police force.

Chief Vasquez also said CSPD is working to run another academy as part of an ongoing hiring effort. With two academies running at once, he doesn’t believe their resources right now allow for adequate training.

“We’ve got to figure out the way to do it,” Chief Vasquez said, “so right now we’re having to ship officers off to multiple locations and I’ve been borrowing and utilize other types of buildings.”

He and Mayor Yemi both said this would help with recruitment. Right now, they said CSPD is 80 officers short from where they need to be. They both predicted this new academy would additionally help with retention, which means they will have an easier time keeping the officers they have now.

“I think when it comes to police in the times we are in, it’s a hard job,” Mayor Yemi said. “The weight of the badge is heavy.”

In polls presented to city council, the mayor and chief said officers on the force now said they need more training, making the issue one of the top three in determining how to retain sworn officers.

“The other thing I will say is their families want them to be better trained,” Chief Vasquez added. “Their families have fears that they’re going to be injured, that they’re going to be sued, and those are really critical aspects.”

During council’s question and comment session, most council members spoke in support of a new police academy or, at least, more police resources. But Councilmember Dave Donelson said he had doubts about how they were proposing they fund it.

“If funding this training academy is the most important capital project and it’s impacting public safety, I’m ready to use our reserves to pay for it, we don’t necessarily have to do a TABOR retention,” he said.

He said the problem of resources was separate from the problem of funding, of which he said the city has plenty of. He referred to the numbers presented by CFO McDaniel.

In the presentation, she presented several estimates for several scenarios in which they could use the money. In one scenario, building a new academy and acquiring the land could cost the city as much as $45,000,000.

McDaniel said the TABOR money would cover land acquisition. That could cost between $3,300,00 and $6,000,000. Donelson argued this money would raise base tax rates, despite the language of the proposal stating it wouldn’t impact taxes at all.

However, McDaniel argued this wouldn’t impact it at all, stating similar projects in the past have not impacted tax rates at all, and that former Mayor John Suthers was able to reset tax rates before.

City council already applied with El Paso County for a spot on the November ballot in case the proposal is passed at a city level. If it is, it will appear on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to use the TABOR money for the academy.

Council is set to officially vote on the proposal for the first time on August 22.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.