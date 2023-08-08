Shelter-in-place order for neighborhood near Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors living near the 100 block of Farragut Avenue are being told to stay in their homes as police deal with a suspect barricaded inside a home.

Officers have been at the house since 7:15 Tuesday morning, though they have not released what the initial call was.

Just after 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department issued the shelter-in-place order.

The street is a couple of blocks north of Memorial Park.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

