Shelter-in-place order for neighborhood near Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors living near the 100 block of Farragut Avenue are being told to stay in their homes as police deal with a suspect barricaded inside a home.

Officers have been at the house since 7:15 Tuesday morning, though they have not released what the initial call was.

Just after 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department issued the shelter-in-place order.

The street is a couple of blocks north of Memorial Park.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene officers came upon in the 6500 block of Tutt Boulevard on Aug. 7, 2023.
Teen facing charges after taking Bobcat for a spin at Colorado Springs construction site
Truck vs. shed in El Paso County.
No serious injuries after truck plows through fences and into a shed northeast of Colorado Springs
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 7, 2023
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 7
Casey Devol
Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado

Latest News

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Police activity north of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
The Cog Railway at sunrise.
New sunrise Cog rides to Pikes Peak summit announced
The suspects in the Aug. 7, 2023, break-in at Steel City Solar.
3 arrested for allegedly breaking into cars at Pueblo West business
Space Command logo.
Colorado lawmakers celebrate Space Command decision; Alabama lawmakers say the fight is not over