New sunrise Cog rides to Pikes Peak summit announced

The Cog Railway at sunrise.
The Cog Railway at sunrise.(The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mark your calendars, because there’s still time to catch the sunrise from the Pikes Peak summit!

There are two special sunrise openings left for 2023: Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. On these select dates, visitors are allowed to drive up the mountain in the early morning hours to catch the sun coming up. Traditionally, the Pikes Peak Highway opens at 7:30 during the summer and at 9 a.m. Oct. 1-Memorial Day, but on these designated dates, the highway will open at 4:45 a.m. with the last entry permitted at 6:30 a.m.

And new this year: the Cog is offering sunrise train rides! It offered its first sunrise rides on July 21 and Aug. 1, which proved extremely popular.

“Based on the wildly successful journeys on July 21 (National Parks & Recreation Day) and August 1 (Colorado Day), The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway has announced two additional sunrise trains that benefit Manitou Springs community partners in 2023,” The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway said in a news release Tuesday.

Those dates are the same as the highway sunrise openings, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9, and will serve as fundraisers, the Cog Railway said. Sept. 11 will honor first responders, with a portion of proceeds going to the Manitou Springs police and fire departments, while Oct. 9 will mark Indigenous Peoples Day, with a portion of proceeds going to Manitou School District 14.

Whether you’re taking the highway or the train, you must purchase your tickets in advance. For the highway, tickets and reservations can be found here, and for the train, they can be found here.

