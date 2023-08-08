Monument Police ask for help with identifying driver of truck spotted at the Pilot Travel Center Monday

Monument Police would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Monument are asking for help with identifying the driver of a truck that was at a gas station Monday night.

Not a lot of details were shared on why police would like to speak with the driver, but the social media post describes the truck in question as a grey Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed, wood rails and a white cage. When the photo was taken, the cage was covered with a blue tarp. The vehicle was spotted at the Pilot Travel Center to the south of Baptist Road west of I-25.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.

