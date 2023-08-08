Monument Police ask for help with identifying driver of truck spotted at the Pilot Travel Center Monday

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Monument are asking for help with identifying the driver of a truck that was at a gas station Monday night.

Not a lot of details were shared on why police would like to speak with the driver, but the social media post describes the truck in question as a grey Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed, wood rails and a white cage. When the photo was taken, the cage was covered with a blue tarp. The vehicle was spotted at the Pilot Travel Center to the south of Baptist Road west of I-25.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.