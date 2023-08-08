Missing elderly Colorado woman found alive after several days

Greda Machuga
Greda Machuga(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly woman missing for nearly a week was found alive nearly 200 miles from home.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that 73-year-old Greda Machuga had been located in a remote part of the county near Alsbury Reservoir following a days-long search.

Machuga had been reported missing on the night of Aug. 2 after she left her home in Jefferson County and never returned. She had last been seen driving in Westminster on the afternoon of the 2nd. Her family told law enforcement she didn’t take a cell phone, so they had no way of contacting her, and that they were concerned for her safety, as she was known to become confused by her surroundings due to some cognitive impairment.

The search moved to the Western Slope after her car was seen heading westbound on I-70 in the Glenwood Springs area. For three days, numerous agencies combed the area. At 10 o’clock Monday morning, she was finally located.

Machuga’s condition has not been reported, but the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said she was being evaluated.

The sheriff’s office said along with its deputies, the following agencies took part in the search on the Western Slope: Mesa County Search and Rescue, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Aspen Mountain Rescue, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse, Garfield County Search and Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Road and Bridge, and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

No further information on how Machuga was located has been released.

