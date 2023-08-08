Mega Millions jackpot over $1.58 billion, one of the largest jackpots on record

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing could be one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The jackpot is almost at $1.6 billion. If you decide to take a one time lump sum option, it is estimated to be more than $783 million. Drawing is at 9:00 p.m. tonight.
.
.(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may want to get a lottery ticket tonight.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing could be one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The jackpot is almost at $1.6 billion. If you decide to take a one time lump sum option, it is estimated to be more than $783 million.

This jackpot has been growing since April. If a ticket matches the winning numbers tonight, it would be the largest Mega Millions winning ever. 11 News spoke with people around town to see what they would do with the winnings. One person tells us they would use the winnings to fund schools. Another told us they would fix all the potholes in Colorado Springs and another says he would send money to Ukraine.

“I have a lot of debt,” said Claire Fuierer, Ticket Buyer. “I paid for my house and I would go buy another house. A bigger house.”

“First of all, I would move to Israel,” said Doug Eritht, Ticket Buyer. “Then I would hire a couple of tutors, and like to learn Yiddish. I like to still learn, in particular a lot of knowledge.”

The numbers will be drawn tonight at 9:00 p.m.

