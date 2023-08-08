KKTV 11 News is on ROKU: How to add the channel

KKTV on Roku
KKTV on Roku(KKTV 11 News)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Adding the KKTV 11 News channel to your Roku streaming device is easy!

Follow these step-by-step directions to start streaming local news, weather and sports:

1. From the HOME screen on Roku, scroll down to the “search” category on the lefthand side of the screen

2. Search the words: “KKTV”

3. Once you see the “KKTV 11 News” Channel with the 11 News logo, hit “OK” and select “Add Channel.”

4. Once the channel has been added, you can select it from your home screen!

If you have any issues adding our channel you can call our newsroom at 719-578-0000 or email TKeith@kktv.com.

