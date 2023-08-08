K9 Taz retires from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after $1.7 million worth of drug seizures

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A good boy celebrated a great career on Tuesday!

El Paso County K9 Taz retired after six years of service working exclusively with her handler Deputy Nicholas Witherite.

“Our K9 partners are manpower multipliers and take on a tremendous lift in dangerous, tactical situations,” a statement from Sheriff Joseph Robal reads. “Their unique skills and training give law enforcement an edge in stopping criminals on our streets and keeping the community safe. I commend K9 Taz and Deputy Witherite on their partnership and six years of outstanding service to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of El Paso County. Congratulations, K9 Taz! I hope you enjoy your well-deserved retirement.”

Taz was forced into early retirement because of two significant injuries. Both injuries occurred during SWAT operations.

During his six years with the sheriff’s office, Taz compiled the following stats:

-1,240 deployments

-370 SWAT deployments

-130 ‘give ups’

-$1.7 million worth of narcotics seizures

-9 criminal apprehensions

K9 Taz attended 12 weeks of initial training and earned a United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) certification for narcotics and patrol work. Since his initial certification, K9 Taz has been certified annually with the National Police Canine Association (NPCA). He has received the highest accolades during his annual recertification.

On record, K9 Taz has over $1.7 million worth of narcotics seizures, including traffic stops that produced 22 pounds of cocaine, 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 12 pounds of Black Tar heroin, to name a few. Additionally, K9 Taz secured countless other drugs during executions of search warrants throughout the past six years.

K9 Taz has worked alongside several local agencies, including the Fountain Police Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Calhan Police Department, the Monument Police Department, the Manitou Springs Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, the Fort Carson Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and on a Presidential Detail.

K9 Taz is one of the most successful K9s to work for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to date.

Unfortunately, K9 Taz has recently sustained two significant injuries, which have caused concern for his safety and ongoing deployments. Both injuries were sustained during SWAT operations for highly dangerous and violent felons. During these incidents, K9 Taz assisted with the successful location and apprehension of three dangerous, wanted fugitives. Having K9 Taz on those operations guaranteed the safety of the citizens of El Paso County, Deputies, and other members of local law enforcement.

K9 Taz will continue to be cared for and spend his retirement days with Deputy Witherite and his family.

K9 Taz continues to serve the Office and community by helping Deputy Witherite’s new K9 partner (to be announced soon) by giving pointers on being the bestest boy, finding the drugs, and taking down the bad guys.

