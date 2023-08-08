Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family

Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Sarah Schwabe and her family.(Gray Gamily)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people in southern Colorado remember the name Sarah Scwhabe. She worked at KKTV 11 News as a morning anchor before moving to our sister station in Grand Junction to work as the news director at KKCO for several years.

On July 23, Sarah and her two young daughters were traveling in an SUV along Highway 50 in the Grand Junction area when a truck crossed over the median and hit them head-on. Grand Junction Police are reporting impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.

“A truck traveling westbound crossed over the center median and struck an oncoming SUV traveling eastbound, causing multiple injuries and significant vehicular damage,” part of a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department reads. “The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the crash and extricated an adult female driver from the SUV. The male driver of the truck, and the female driver and two juvenile passengers of the SUV were all transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.”

As of Monday evening, police didn’t have an update on the crash investigation. The people in the SUV were Sarah and her daughters.

“Sarah and one of her daughters were flown to Denver by Careflight for treatment,” part of a GoFundMe page for Schwabe’s family reads. “All three have a long recovery road ahead, especially Sarah. We are raising money to assist with medical bills, funds during their stay in the Denver, and missed work time. Thank you so much for your help! The Gray family has shown our community so much love and care; let’s show them the same through this healing process.”

In a recent update posted on Sunday, Sarah’s sister said she was still hospitalized in Denver with two surgeries scheduled this week. It isn’t clear when she will be able to return home to Grand Junction.

Click here to donate to the family.

