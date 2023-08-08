Former Colorado Springs athlete to be inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor

(KKTV) - A former Pittsburgh Steelers player with a strong connection to Colorado Springs will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor.

The Steelers announced the Class of 2023 on July 29 including legends James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith. Smith is a Sierra High School alum and was born in Olympic City USA.

“It’s hard to describe. You play for a team with the legacy and tradition that the Steelers and to be put in a group with the names on that wall, you almost don’t believe you belong,” said Smith according to an article on Steelers.com. “A lot of those guys are the greatest football players ever to play this game. It is humbling and I am honored just to be thrown in the same sentence as them.”

The class is scheduled to be enshrined on Oct. 29 during an on-field presentation.

The Hall of Honor display is part of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which is located at Acrisure Stadium.

Smith is also an alum of the University of Northern Colorado.

