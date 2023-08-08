Former Colorado Springs athlete to be inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor

Pittsburgh Steelers logo
Pittsburgh Steelers logo(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - A former Pittsburgh Steelers player with a strong connection to Colorado Springs will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor.

The Steelers announced the Class of 2023 on July 29 including legends James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith. Smith is a Sierra High School alum and was born in Olympic City USA.

“It’s hard to describe. You play for a team with the legacy and tradition that the Steelers and to be put in a group with the names on that wall, you almost don’t believe you belong,” said Smith according to an article on Steelers.com. “A lot of those guys are the greatest football players ever to play this game. It is humbling and I am honored just to be thrown in the same sentence as them.”

The class is scheduled to be enshrined on Oct. 29 during an on-field presentation.

The Hall of Honor display is part of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which is located at Acrisure Stadium.

Smith is also an alum of the University of Northern Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene officers came upon in the 6500 block of Tutt Boulevard on Aug. 7, 2023.
Teen facing charges after taking Bobcat for a spin at Colorado Springs construction site
Truck vs. shed in El Paso County.
No serious injuries after truck plows through fences and into a shed northeast of Colorado Springs
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 7, 2023
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 7
Casey Devol
Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado

Latest News

The scene on Farragut Avenue around 8 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023. Since this photo was taken, the...
Shelter-in-place order lifted for neighborhood near Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park
Monument Police would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle.
Monument Police ask for help with identifying driver of truck spotted at the Pilot Travel Center Monday
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Police activity north of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
The Cog Railway at sunrise.
New sunrise Cog rides to Pikes Peak summit announced