DUI suspect nearly crashes head-on with deputy, according to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy was nearly hit head-on by a DUI suspect, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday night.

“The deputy was driving in the area of Fourth Street and Victory Lane when he saw a vehicle driving eastbound toward him,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The deputy swerved and was able to avoid a collision. The deputy then activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed the vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, for a short time before losing sight of it near Beaumont Street.”

The deputy tracked the vehicle and saw the suspect, Josiah Luna, get out and start running into an open field. The deputy was able to arrest Luna and recovered a loaded gun with a 30-round magazine.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Richard Miller and was arrested on outstanding warrants. A second passenger was released.

Luna is facing multiple charges including eluding, DUI, reckless driving, prohibited use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine.

