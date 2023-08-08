Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A two-vehicle crash closed both directions of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 11 a.m. for the crash at E. Fillmore Street and N. Prospect Street. The intersection is east of N. Nevada Avenue.

As of 11:40 a.m., both directions of Fillmore were closed for the investigation. Police couldn’t share specifics on possible injuries at that time, but two people were taken to the hospital.

