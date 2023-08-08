Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation

Crash at Fillmore and Prospect 8/8/23
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A two-vehicle crash closed both directions of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 11 a.m. for the crash at E. Fillmore Street and N. Prospect Street. The intersection is east of N. Nevada Avenue.

As of 11:40 a.m., both directions of Fillmore were closed for the investigation. Police couldn’t share specifics on possible injuries at that time, but two people were taken to the hospital.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a road closure.

