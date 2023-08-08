3 arrested for allegedly breaking into cars at Pueblo West business

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects were arrested Monday after they were allegedly caught burglarizing a Pueblo-area business.

A security company called the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office just before 5 a.m. after seeing two people cut a hole in the fence surrounding Steel City Solar off Silicon Drive in Pueblo West.

“[They] were breaking into vehicles parked on the property,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The first deputy on scene found a car parked in an alley near the business and detained a woman sitting in the back seat. While he waited for backup, he was alerted by scanner that the two men seen breaking into the fenced lot were now trying to jump the fence in front of the building.

“The deputy saw the men, identified as Roger Lawrence Arellano, 43, and Charles Smith, 40, walk to the area of where the hole was in the fence. The deputy yelled at the men to get on the ground,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the suspects complied with the order, but the other, identified as Smith, allegedly refused at first. Finally, he got on the ground -- only to change his mind about surrendering.

“As the deputy waited for other deputies to arrive and assist with taking the suspects into custody, Smith got up, ran and jumped into the Honda Accord. Smith was repeatedly told to get out of the vehicle but refused,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was eventually taken into custody after being tased.

Once all three suspects were en route to jail, deputies investigated the lot and found broken windows on at least two of the parked vehicles.

Arellano and Smith are both facing charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft, while their female accomplice is looking at charges of complicity to commit crime, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. She has been identified as 36-year-old Amanda Grace.

“The timely reporting of the break-in to our communications center, the continuous updates our comm officer provided to deputies and quick response by deputies were critical to stopping these individuals in the commission of a crime,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

