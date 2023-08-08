$150 million deal plans to bring ‘one of the most powerful lasers in the world’ to Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University is planning to bring at least three high-powered lasers to Colorado through a partnership with the Department of Energy and a German-based company in a $150 million deal.

The project, announced Monday, would vastly expand the laser research the university is already doing. According to those behind the project, the new facility being built would house powerful lasers that would broaden the ability to research real-world applications, like in medical imaging or clean energy.

Marvel Fusion, the company involved in the project, will use the facility to see if their approach to fusion energy, which involves these lasers, would work commercially.

Grant Calhoun, the director of CSU’s Industry Research Contracting Office, said he hopes the new facility helps to make the university the premier place for this type of research.

“I think this is just such an excellent example of academia and industry working together to really try and solve, you know, some of the greatest challenges to... to humanity, and we all benefit from it,” Calhoun said.

The facility is currently projected to open in July 2026.

