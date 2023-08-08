$150 million deal plans to bring ‘one of the most powerful lasers in the world’ to Colorado

Colorado State University is planning to bring at least three powerful lasers to Colorado through a partnership with the Department of Energy and Marvel Energy.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University is planning to bring at least three high-powered lasers to Colorado through a partnership with the Department of Energy and a German-based company in a $150 million deal.

The project, announced Monday, would vastly expand the laser research the university is already doing. According to those behind the project, the new facility being built would house powerful lasers that would broaden the ability to research real-world applications, like in medical imaging or clean energy.

Marvel Fusion, the company involved in the project, will use the facility to see if their approach to fusion energy, which involves these lasers, would work commercially.

Grant Calhoun, the director of CSU’s Industry Research Contracting Office, said he hopes the new facility helps to make the university the premier place for this type of research.

“I think this is just such an excellent example of academia and industry working together to really try and solve, you know, some of the greatest challenges to... to humanity, and we all benefit from it,” Calhoun said.

The facility is currently projected to open in July 2026.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene officers came upon in the 6500 block of Tutt Boulevard on Aug. 7, 2023.
Teen facing charges after taking Bobcat for a spin at Colorado Springs construction site
Casey Devol
Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado
Truck vs. shed in El Paso County.
No serious injuries after truck plows through fences and into a shed northeast of Colorado Springs
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 7, 2023
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 7

Latest News

Colorado State University is planning to bring at least three powerful lasers to Colorado...
FULL INTERVIEW: $150 million deal plans to bring one of 'most powerful lasers in the world’ to CSU
K9 Taz retires!
K9 Taz retires from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after $1.7 million worth of drug seizures
KKTV on Roku
KKTV 11 News is on ROKU: How to add the channel
Crash at Fillmore/Prospect in Colorado Springs
Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation