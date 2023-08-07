West Nile Virus season ramps up in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -West Nile Virus season is back in Colorado, confirmed cases have spread throughout eight counties across the state.

”I think what’s concerning is the amount of positive mosquitoes, infected with West Nile virus, and the cases coming in that seem more rapid than a normal year,” Chief of neuro-infectious diseases and neurology at UCHealth Dr. Daniel Pastula said.

Pastula, says around 20% of those infected with the virus may see serious flu-like symptoms for weeks or even months. In some severe cases, people may have brain damage or even die. Last year- 20 people died in colorado from the virus and more than 206 people reported getting it.

So far in 2023, there have been 12 cases and one death in Weld County, Pastula says he only expects the numbers to go up.

“Now with all the positive mosquitoes that are around I think we’re starting to see the human cases and I’m concerned that we will see more and more human cases,” Pastula said.

Pastula says the best ways to protect against West Nile include: wearing long sleeve shirts and pants when possible outside, using an EPA-approved bug spray and limiting your time outdoors during dusk and dawn because that is when the culex mosquitoes, which carry the virus are most active.

“I think it’s safe to say now that throughout Colorado, particularly in the lower elevations along the planes that you know, the mosquitoes are likely to Harbor West Nile virus and people should take protection against it now,” Pastula said.

Those at the highest risk for the more severe symptoms include people over 60, those with diabetes, and those who are immunocompromised.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.