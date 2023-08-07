‘We take care of our own’: Southern Colorado singer raises money for family devastated by tornado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At the end of June, 11 News covered a story about a family that survived a category EF 3 tornado with estimated winds of 155 miles per hour.

That tornado happened south of Granada and destroyed a lifetime of memories for John and Myrna Duvall.

The community has been rallying around them since the tornado touched down, and they aren’t stopping now.

11 News got an exclusive interview with a nationally accredited country singer, Clare Dunn. She helping to raise money for the Duvall family.

“We are rural America out there, and we take care of our own,” country singer Clare Dunn said.

Clare Dunn lived right down the road from the Duvalls and said they gave her her first paid gig.

“Their home place has always been a marker for us,” Dunn said. “‘Like, where are you? Hey, just checking on you just making sure you are OK. And our common answer was, ‘Oh, we’re going by Johnny’s and Myrna’s- we’re going by the Duvall’s.”

Now, she is hoping an all-volunteer concert benefit will raise money to help the Duvalls rebuild.

“I got the call from my mom, and she just told us what happened, and it’s kind of just hard to comprehend at first,” Dunn said. “And then she sent me pictures of the actual wreckage, and it was unrecognizable.

Country music artist Clare Dunn said the Duvalls are not strangers. They are an essential part of the community. She spent her childhood working cattle and driving tractors past the Duvalls’ property.

“Johnny said while they were cleaning up the tornado, he said he remembered seeing my sister and I driving tractors up the road by their place,” Dunn said. “And one time, I guess he looked and was like, ‘Where’s the driver?’ And it was one of me and my sisters. We were so little, and they have always been there.”

Now with almost $70,000 raised. They are hoping to raise another $125,000 more.

Dunn is hosting a benefit concert in September for the Duvalls.

“We are going to be doing all of my greatest hits,” Dunn said. “It’s going to be a great night. It’s fun for the whole family. We have a rocking show. It’s definitely rock and country music. Rock’ n’ roll mixed in there, and we are just so looking forward to getting to play for everybody.”

Tickets range from $10 to $40, including a barbecue, live auction, and concert.

With over 40 sponsors, including Coors, High Plains Community Health, Prowers County Farm Bureau, and Safeway, Dunn said this benefit has gotten overwhelming support.

“We are going to have a Fender telecaster donated by Fender Guitars,” Dunn said. “They are one of my sponsors. I’m going to be donating one of my personal guitars. We have belt buckles that are coming in that are going to be commemorative – very limited edition. So we’ve just been working our tails off.”

“You know you always do want to give back, but you never really think about when the day might come,” Dunn added. “And I hate that it’s under these circumstances, but I am so grateful that I get to be a small part of this.”

Dunn will be singing her greatest hits, including Out of The Blue.

“Because you know John and Myrna and Farah could’ve all been taken from us,” Dunn said. “And Out of The blue is about not taking those you love for granted in your life. And calling them up out of the blue and saying I’m sorry if you need to or saying, I forgive you if you need to or I love you, you know, if you hadn’t said it in a while.”

She told 11 News singing for all the people who mean so much to her is incredible.

“Hey, Johnny and Myrna, we are so excited,” Dunn said. “And to the entire Duvall family, we are so excited. I hope you guys have as much fun as the night of the benefit as we’ve all had preparing the benefit.”

The benefit will be held on the 2nd of September at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.

All money from the benefit goes straight to the Duvall family.

