WATCH LIVE: State and local leaders meet in Colorado Springs to celebrate Space Command decision
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State, local and community leaders will meet Monday afternoon to celebrate the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.
A livestream of the event’s speakers will be available at the top of this article at about 5 p.m.
The celebration is being held by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation at America the Beautiful Park. A full list of speakers is available below:
- Sen. Michael Bennett
- Sen. John Hickenlooper
- Rep. Doug Lamborn
- Gov. Jared Polis
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
- Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs
- Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County
- Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.