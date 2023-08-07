WATCH LIVE: State and local leaders meet in Colorado Springs to celebrate Space Command decision

By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State, local and community leaders will meet Monday afternoon to celebrate the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.

A livestream of the event’s speakers will be available at the top of this article at about 5 p.m.

The celebration is being held by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation at America the Beautiful Park. A full list of speakers is available below:

  • Sen. Michael Bennett
  • Sen. John Hickenlooper
  • Rep. Doug Lamborn
  • Gov. Jared Polis
  • Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
  • Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs
  • Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County
  • Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in El Paso County Aug. 5
PHOTOS: Severe weather north of Colorado Springs Saturday during tornado warning
Two funnel clouds were reported in northern El Paso County between 1:30 and 3:00 Saturday...
‘2023 is the new severe weather year’: Possible tornado and large hail alarms El Paso County residents
Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23
1 critically injured in reported shooting in Colorado Springs
Police said a vehicle's brakes went out, causing the crash.
Failing brakes reportedly cause crash near Fillmore and I-25 in Colorado Springs
Isolated storms possible Monday, staying mostly dry
Isolated storms possible Monday

Latest News

Isolated storms possible Monday, staying mostly dry
Isolated storms possible Monday
Casey Devol
Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado
Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado, $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
Devol pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and animal cruelty.
WATCH: Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado