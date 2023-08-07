WATCH LIVE: State and local leaders meet in Colorado Springs to celebrate Space Command decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State, local and community leaders will meet Monday afternoon to celebrate the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.

A livestream of the event’s speakers will be available at the top of this article at about 5 p.m.

The celebration is being held by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation at America the Beautiful Park. A full list of speakers is available below:

Sen. Michael Bennett

Sen. John Hickenlooper

Rep. Doug Lamborn

Gov. Jared Polis

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs

Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.