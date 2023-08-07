Voice of the consumer: Fraudsters pick on your back-to-school needs

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s hard to believe the summer is winding down and kids are getting ready to head back to school already. Time flies when you have kids! If you’re like me, you may be looking for school supplies right now. I want to make sure you don’t fall for any scams.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is warning that you should watch for scams online right now. CBI warns this time of year it’s common for scammers to set up fraudulent and fake websites advertising that you can purchase your kids’ school supplies at a deep discount. If the offer sounds too good to be true, it always is.

Here are some tips to keep in mind during your back to school shopping trips. Make purchases from legitimate companies that you know and trust. CBI advises you shop at your local store or an online store you have used successfully before. Make sure to use a credit card instead of a debit card because they offer more protection for fraudulent charges.

Like I’ve warned you before, don’t click on any links or websites from an ad you see on social media and be careful of emails and text messages. Make sure to check the URL carefully, scammers can make it look like the website is similar to big companies. Finally, CBI said you should keep your receipts on file to make sure everything you paid for is included in your shipment. CBI also recommends if you need to make a return, take care of it as soon as possible while there’s still a good supply of the items you may want. You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.

This week, we also talked with Pikes Peak State College about the new ‘Career Advance Colorado’ program which provides free training for in-demand jobs in Colorado. The qualifying programs at Pikes Peak include Early Childhood Education, the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy, Fire Science Programs, and Building and Construction. “It’s real hands-on training. When we’re doing law enforcement academy, fire science, early childhood education, the students in those programs are actually doing the work, they’re putting hands on, they’re going out fighting fires, they’re doing real things in law enforcement at shooting range, driving academies, that sort of thing, to learn to be professionals in these fields,” said Dr. Lance Bolton, President of Pikes Peak State College. Learn more information at pikespeak.edu.

Finally, a reminder to all drivers about an important law that goes into place on Monday, Aug. 7. Colorado is expanding the ‘Move Over Law’. From now on, you have to move over or slow down when you pass a disabled vehicle with hazard lights on. It’s already the law to move over for police and emergency responders. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said on average, nearly 350 people across the country are hit and killed every year while outside of a disabled vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Find more information at codot.gov

