Teen facing charges after taking Bobcat for a spin at Colorado Springs construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A joyride in a construction vehicle ended less than joyfully for the teen involved.

Police say a kid decided to take a Bobcat on a spin Monday morning -- but the fun didn’t last long.

Officers responded to a Chipolte under construction off Tutt Boulevard and Vickie Lane at 3:15 Monday morning after a neighbor reported seeing a teen climb into the Bobcat and moving it around. The kid was still there when officers got to the site, bike still propped up on a dumpster.

The underage operator reportedly told officers they weren’t trying to steal the equipment -- they just wanted to drive it around. Regardless, police tell 11 News that the joyride earned the teen motor vehicle theft charges.

No damage was found at the site, and officers don’t believe at this time that anyone else was involved.

Because of their age, the kid was released back to their parents. 11 News was told the child’s mother was already on the way to collect their bike.

