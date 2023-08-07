No serious injuries after truck plows through fences and into a shed northeast of Colorado Springs

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported after a truck plowed through several fences and crashed into a shed in the Falcon area on Monday.

Colorado State Patrol says they received a call at noon for the crash. A trooper on scene explained an elderly man was driving and it was a single-vehicle crash. It isn’t clear if the driver will face any charges or will be cited.

Traffic was not impacted in the area north of Woodmen Road along Meridian Road. The actual crash site was north of Eastonville Road.

The incident was still under investigation last time this article was updated at 1:05 p.m.

