Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after crash on south end of Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist ended up in the hospital after being thrown from their bike on I-25 Sunday afternoon.

Police say the rider was southbound and had just passed the Circle/Lake exit (138) when they lost control and smashed into the guardrail. After hitting the guardrail multiple times, the rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle continued upright without a rider for several hundred feet,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The rider was wearing a helmet, but even so, suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. Police have not given an update on their condition as of Monday morning.

It’s unknown if speeding, drugs or alcohol were involved.

