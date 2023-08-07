Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A kidnapping suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Isaiah Smith, 33, is facing five counts of second-degree kidnapping involving sex offense and/or robbery, five counts of aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Also on this week’s “Most Wanted” list:

Cody Applin, 50, is accused of first-degree assault. He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Thirty-one-year-old Mauro Medina-Zeferino is wanted on several charges, including second-degree burglary, three counts of child abuse, first-degree trespass, three counts of third-degree assault and harassment. He’s a 5-foot-7 white male, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shane Root is wanted for felony menacing, third-degree assault, harassment and violation of a protection order. Root is a 33-year-old white male with red hair and blue eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds.

Cameron Stanley, 31, is facing first-degree assault charges. He’s a 5-foot-9. 165-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.

Sixty-three-year-old Joseph White is wanted for stalking. White is described as 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

Jade Whitledge, 45, is wanted on felony menacing charges and fraud involving impersonation. Whitledge is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

