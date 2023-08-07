Manhunt continues in Colorado, $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate

Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive(U.S. Marshals)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two weeks have passed since an inmate escaped a facility in Colorado.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 46-year-old Mark Desmond Fox. Fox also goes by Figgity, Anthony Spillman, Floko Fox, Loco Fox, and Michael Fox according to the Marshals.

Fox reportedly escaped a facility in Bent County in late July with three others. Two of the three were captured and a third was found deceased, possibly from a drug overdose.

Fox is wanted on the following charges:

- One count of escape (Colorado Section 18-8-208);

- One count of conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud (18 USC 1014);

- One count of making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation (18 USC 1519);

- Two counts of extortion by use of mail (18 USC 876(d));

- One count of attempting to influence a grand jury witness’s testimony (18 USC 1512(b)(1));

- Two counts of attempt to obstruct an official proceeding (18 USC 1512(c)(2))

“Fox is a white male, bald, stands 6 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds,” part of a release from the U.S. Marshals Office reads. “He should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App.”

