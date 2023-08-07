Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing sister, sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for killing his sister, his sister’s boyfriend and a dog.

The bodies of the victims were found on Feb. 8, 2022, inside a home along S. Russellville Road. The area is southeast of Franktown. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Mitchell and 34-year-old Bryan Gray.

“During the investigation, detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office noticed the property had surveillance cameras,” part of a news release issued on Monday from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “After reviewing the footage, they were able to see a suspect carrying multiple firearms and entering the garage where the victims were found. Shortly after the murders, a family friend of Jessica’s called investigators to provide information about the suspect possibly being Jessica’s brother, Casey Devol. Devol’s driver’s license photo matched the characteristics of the suspect seen on video entering the victims’ garage before the murders.”

A recording device was also recovered that captured a “lengthy audio recording” of the events leading up to the murders. Devol was sentenced to 97 years in prison on Monday.

“While we may never know why Jessica decided to start a recording, it was instrumental in helping us place the defendant at the home with the two victims,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said. “On the recording, you hear three people talking over dinner. The recording is unclear as to what the motive was behind the shooting. What is clear is that two of the three people having dinner that night were murdered and the only person who can answer ‘why’ is Mr. Devol.”

Devol pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and animal cruelty.

“I am very proud of my staff’s hard work and dedication towards this case,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. “This was a particularly heinous crime scene, and our detectives knew the killer needed to be found immediately. The team worked swiftly and did not rest until Devol was identified and behind bars. The safety of our community is my number one priority, and I will always ensure I have the resources necessary to make this happen.”

“The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office would like to highlight the great work performed by Douglas County Detectives Kristen Donoho and Matt Talmon, Cpl. Brian Pereria and all the commanders at DCSO who helped coordinate a massive SWAT operation and fugitive hunt to apprehend Devol,” the release adds.

