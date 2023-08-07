Firefighters bring injured hiker down from Colorado Springs trail

The scene at Pulpit Rock on Aug. 6, 2023.
The scene at Pulpit Rock on Aug. 6, 2023.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker from a popular Springs hiking trail Sunday night.

Crews responded to Pulpit Rock around 8:30 p.m. to get the hiker down.

They had her down within about an hour. The extent of her injuries or how they were sustained was not reported, but the fire department says she was able to drive herself to the hospital.

Pulpit Rock is located just to the east of North Nevada and north of the UCCS campus.

