Firefighters bring injured hiker down from Colorado Springs trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker from a popular Springs hiking trail Sunday night.

Crews responded to Pulpit Rock around 8:30 p.m. to get the hiker down.

High Angle preparing to a ascend to the injured party. pic.twitter.com/BaFu5IMi80 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 7, 2023

They had her down within about an hour. The extent of her injuries or how they were sustained was not reported, but the fire department says she was able to drive herself to the hospital.

This hiker has been brought down, she is going to a local hospital via personal vehicle. pic.twitter.com/V24mBUxPxc — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 7, 2023

Pulpit Rock is located just to the east of North Nevada and north of the UCCS campus.

