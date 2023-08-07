Dump truck and van collide at Fillmore and I-25

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dump truck and van collided Monday morning, potentially snarling traffic for rush hour drivers.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Fillmore over I-25. At the time of this writing, there’s no word on any injuries.

We will update this article if further information is released. Click here for a live traffic map.

