Car stolen from DIA, suspect arrested north of Colorado Springs Friday near Baptist Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A felony stop was conducted along southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Friday for a stolen vehicle.

The law enforcement activity was taking place in the Monument area close to the Baptist Exit at about 9 a.m. According to a trooper at the scene, a car was recently stolen from DIA. The owner of the vehicle was the one to report it was in the Castle Rock area on Friday, it isn’t clear if they spotted it or if they were utilizing GPS technology.

The traffic stop was conducted and a suspect was taken into custody. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the suspect taken into custody and we will provide updates as we receive them.

This article may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information tied to law enforcement activity along I-25.

DIA provided the following tips to prevent motor vehicle theft:

• Always lock your car, roll up the windows and take your keys with you

• Remove valuables or spare keys from your vehicle

• Never leave the car running unattended, even for a short period of time

• Park in well-lit and/or busy areas when possible

• Use an alarm system and/or steering wheel lock device

Anyone who parks at the airport is asked to be extra vigilant and call 303-342-4211 immediately to report suspicious activity. This is a direct line to DPD onsite at DEN. Additionally, DPD has tools and programs to help as well. Please reach out to DPD for more information about the Denver Tracks program, which works with the vehicles’ GPS systems to track stolen vehicles in real-time.

