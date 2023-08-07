Bear bites man at southern Colorado campground

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A relaxing evening became anything but when a bear bit a camper in the arm over the weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man was lounging in a hammock Saturday evening when he heard rustling nearby.

“He ... turned on his headlamp and saw a dark-colored bear next to him,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The bear bit his upper arm, leaving multiple puncture wounds, then turned and wandered off.

“The victim left the campground and went to a motel before calling an ambulance, which took him to a hospital for treatment of a wound on his arm. His injury appeared to be a 2-3 inch bite,” CPW said. “... Luckily, the victim’s injury appears to be relatively minor.”

Wildlife officers, accompanied by dogs, searched the campground but couldn’t find the bear. They set traps in case the bear returned; as of Monday morning, the bear has still not been located.

The incident happened at a campground by the Purgatoire River east of I-25 near Trinidad. The man told wildlife officers that he didn’t have any food or other items with him that could have attracted the bear.

According to CPW, bear attacks on humans are rare, but when they do happen, the bear must be humanely euthanized if captured.

“Under CPW policy, any bear that attacks a human is classified as a dangerous bear,” Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW offers the following tips for co-existing in bear country:

- Stash your trash. Use bear-proof containers when available. If they’re full, double bag trash and lock it in your trunk or RV. Never leave trash outside.

- Store attractants safely. Store food, beverages and toiletries in air-tight containers and lock them in your trunk. Many bears have discovered that coolers, bags and boxes are full of food; never leave them in your tent or anywhere a bear could see, smell or reach.

- Keep a clean camp. Bears are attracted to odors of all kinds and will investigate anything interesting in hopes of finding food.

- Keep a clean tent. Don’t bring anything with an odor into your tent – that includes all foods, bever­ages, chapstick, scented toiletries, gum, toothpaste, sunscreen, candles and insect repellant. Don’t sleep in the clothes you cooked in; store them with your food.

- Lock RVs and vehicles. Close windows and lock your vehicle and RV when you leave your campsite and at night before you go to sleep.



Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.