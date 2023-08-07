8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say

Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” a neighbor, Megan Kelley, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” the Chicago school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in El Paso County Aug. 5
PHOTOS: Severe weather north of Colorado Springs Saturday during tornado warning
Two funnel clouds were reported in northern El Paso County between 1:30 and 3:00 Saturday...
‘2023 is the new severe weather year’: Possible tornado and large hail alarms El Paso County residents
Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23
1 critically injured in reported shooting in Colorado Springs
Police said a vehicle's brakes went out, causing the crash.
Failing brakes reportedly cause crash near Fillmore and I-25 in Colorado Springs
A man is dead after a reported shooting in southwest Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
Police investigating what led up to Colorado Springs man’s death after reported shooting Saturday morning

Latest News

Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Fraudsters pick on your back-to-school needs
Crash scene at 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2023.
Dump truck and van collide at Fillmore and I-25
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say