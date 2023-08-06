Police investigating what led up to Colorado Springs man’s death after reported shooting Saturday morning

Colorado Springs man dead after reported shooting Saturday morning
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found dead after a reported shooting, according to Colorado Springs police.

They said this happened Saturday morning just after 9 a.m. on Brookside street, in the southwest part of the city. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting. When they got to the home where it was reported, they said they found a man dead.

They said their Homicide Unit continued the investigation and identified everyone involved in the case. They told 11 News everyone in the case was accounted for, but they did not say whether that included any suspects.

They did add there were no arrests made and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who has any information to call police at (719) 444-7000.

