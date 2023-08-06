Hit-and-run crash causes gas leak in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - All is back to normal again in Fountain after a hit-and-run crash caused a hazardous gas leak Saturday night.

According to police, a car smashed into a gas line near the Dairy Queen on Highway 85/87 just after 9:20 p.m., causing gas to leak out. Police were forced to close the highway between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fontaine Boulevard so that Black Hills Energy could repair the leak. The highway was reopened a little before 2 a.m.

The driver and any passengers in the car ran from the scene before officers pulled up, and as of Sunday morning, have not been located.

Reckless driving is believed to be the cause of the crash.

