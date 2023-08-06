Failing brakes reportedly cause crash near Fillmore and I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are hurt after a crash at a busy intersection near Fillmore and I-25.

It happened on Fillmore and Chestnut Sunday afternoon. Colorado Springs police told 11 News it blocked two eastbound lanes of Fillmore and one southbound lane of Chestnut. 11 News crews on scene said there appeared to be three vehicles involved.

Police said a white SUV’s brakes went out while heading downhill on Fillmore. This caused them to crash.

So far, police have not said if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.