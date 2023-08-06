Failing brakes reportedly cause crash near Fillmore and I-25 in Colorado Springs

Police said a vehicle's brakes went out, causing the crash.
Police said a vehicle's brakes went out, causing the crash.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are hurt after a crash at a busy intersection near Fillmore and I-25.

It happened on Fillmore and Chestnut Sunday afternoon. Colorado Springs police told 11 News it blocked two eastbound lanes of Fillmore and one southbound lane of Chestnut. 11 News crews on scene said there appeared to be three vehicles involved.

Police said a white SUV’s brakes went out while heading downhill on Fillmore. This caused them to crash.

So far, police have not said if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in El Paso County Aug. 5
PHOTOS: Severe weather north of Colorado Springs Saturday during tornado warning
One dead after plane crashes into yard
One dead after plane crashes into yard near Peyton
Bailey, her six-year-old yorkie, was attacked.
‘I could not protect him’: Colorado woman demands change after dog attacked
Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound...
One injured in head on collision with another vehicle on Uintah, west of I-25
Police first responded to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Wahsatch and Boulder...
Two people seriously injured in three vehicle crash near downtown, Colorado Springs

Latest News

The scene in Fountain on Aug. 5, 2023.
Hit-and-run crash causes gas leak in Fountain
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Ceremony to remember Deputy Andrew Peery
A man is dead after a reported shooting in southwest Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
Police investigating what led up to Colorado Springs man’s death after reported shooting Saturday morning
Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23
1 critically injured in reported shooting in Colorado Springs