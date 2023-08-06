Ceremony to remember fallen deputy Andrew Peery, killed in line of duty one year ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is remembering a southern Colorado deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.

Monday, Aug. 7, marks one year since El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was killed. Peery lost his life while responding to a shooting near Widefield High School. Deputy Peery and two other deputies were responding to the shooting and were met with gunfire. Deputy Peery was hit and killed. The suspect of the shooting was also found dead after a search.

Last year, New Life Church held the funeral for Deputy Peery. 11 News attended and streamed the service. His brother Mathew Peery and Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke at the service.

“He was a better man than me,” said Peery. “He was a better soldier than me. He was a better cop than me, and he was a better brother than me. Thank you for coming. I appreciate everything dearly.”

“To the members of the El Paso County Sheriffs Office, I’m at a loss right now for words that somehow lessen the pain that we’re all feeling right now but know that we value Andrew today for his friendship, his commitment and his service,” said Elder.

The remembrance will be held at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The station is located on 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in Colorado Springs. There will be a patrol vehicle parked out front for the day. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

11 News will be there to cover the ceremony.

