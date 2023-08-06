‘2023 is the new severe weather year’: Possible tornado and large hail alarms El Paso County residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After an action-packed Saturday afternoon of nonstop storm coverage, 11 News is breaking down what happened in neighborhoods along the I-25 corridor.

Many El Paso County residents saw a possible tornado with large hail, heavy rain, and strong winds.

“I was frightened,” Gabrielle Young, a Colorado Springs resident, said. “I made sure I knew where my dad was. Made sure my mom could get to cover. We kind of had the basement ready because in all these years, it’s never gotten that serious or close.”

“2023 is the new severe weather year, I guess,” 11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor said.

Two funnel clouds were reported in northern El Paso County between 1:30 and 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologist Luke Victor said these are a rare sighting in the Pikes Peak region.

Residents said they took extra precautions after getting the warnings.

“I took all the pets down first and made sure they were safe,” Young said. “And then just made sure that we had some water and things in case we were stuck down there for a little bit and some snacks and phones.”

“I had my phone, and then I brought my cats downstairs,” said Ashton Goble, a Colorado Springs resident.

Along with the funnel clouds came lots of hail. The reported hail sizes ranged from golf balls to the size of baseballs.

Many people made sure their cars were protected in the garage, under a blanket, or got creative and used cardboard.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as a blanket or a piece of cardboard or something that you can use to protect your vehicle,” 11 News Meteorologist Victor said.

“This past month has been a lot with the hail,” Goble said.

Since May, Colorado Springs has seen storm after storm. And Luke Victor said this may not be the end.

“[We] could do this thing through, you know, if we get some storms to come through the late part of August, and even through September,” 11 News Meteorologist Victor said. “I’m hoping that we can slow this train down.”

Victor also said the National Weather Service will likely do a damage assessment to see if the funnel cloud reached the ground. If so, the tornado will be confirmed and given a damage rating.

