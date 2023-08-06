1 critically injured in reported shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A possible shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Capulin Drive, near Circle and Monterey, to multiple reports of shots fired. Police say a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds, believed to have been involved in the Capulin Drive events.

The victim is in stable but critical condition. As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made, or a suspect description released.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.