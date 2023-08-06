1 critically injured in reported shooting in Colorado Springs

Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23
Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23(Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A possible shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Capulin Drive, near Circle and Monterey, to multiple reports of shots fired. Police say a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds, believed to have been involved in the Capulin Drive events.

The victim is in stable but critical condition. As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made, or a suspect description released.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in El Paso County Aug. 5
PHOTOS: Severe weather north of Colorado Springs Saturday during tornado warning
One dead after plane crashes into yard
One dead after plane crashes into yard near Peyton
Bailey, her six-year-old yorkie, was attacked.
‘I could not protect him’: Colorado woman demands change after dog attacked
Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound...
One injured in head on collision with another vehicle on Uintah, west of I-25
Police first responded to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Wahsatch and Boulder...
Two people seriously injured in three vehicle crash near downtown, Colorado Springs

Latest News

Two funnel clouds were reported in northern El Paso County between 1:30 and 3:00 Saturday...
‘2023 is the new severe weather year’: Possible tornado and large hail alarms El Paso County residents
KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring)
WATCH: Possible tornado and large hail alarmed many El Paso County residents
A man is dead after a reported shooting in southwest Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
Police investigating what led up to Colorado Springs man’s death after reported shooting Saturday morning
Colorado Springs man dead after reported shooting Saturday morning
WATCH: Colorado Springs man dead after reported shooting Saturday morning