Two people seriously injured in three vehicle crash near downtown, Colorado Springs

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are seriously injured in a three vehicle crash near downtown, Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Wahsatch and Boulder around 8:16 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles was speeding northbound on Wahsatch, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle traveling westbound on Boulder. Police say the momentum of the crash caused the two cars to hit a third that was waiting at a red light, traveling southbound on Wahsatch.

Police tell 11 News two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The third driver wasn’t injured. Police say speed was a factor. Police also says drugs and alcohol are not considered factors.

