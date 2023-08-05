One injured in head on collision with another vehicle on Uintah, west of I-25

Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound side of Uintah and Walnut, west of I-25. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound...
Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound side of Uintah and Walnut, west of I-25. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured and was taken to the hospital after being involved in a head on collision in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound side of Uintah and Walnut, west of I-25. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating to see if drugs, alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security breach graphic.
Massive data breach could impact many who attended or worked for public schools in Colorado
Motorcycle crash.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in southeast Colorado Springs Friday
Discussion turns heated about new apartment complex in Northern Colorado Springs
Discussion turns heated about a potential apartment complex coming to northern Colorado Springs
Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs
Charles Swift.
Sexually violent predator registers as a transient in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police first responded to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Wahsatch and Boulder...
Two people seriously injured in three vehicle crash near downtown, Colorado Springs
A news release issued by the Colorado Department of Higher Education is notifying the public of...
Colorado students impacted by data breach
Bailey, her six-year-old yorkie, was attacked.
‘I could not protect him’: Colorado woman demands change after dog attacked
Costilla County residents are seeing increases in the property valuations described as...
Increase after appeal? Property valuations stir up questions in southern Colorado