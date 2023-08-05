One injured in head on collision with another vehicle on Uintah, west of I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured and was taken to the hospital after being involved in a head on collision in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound side of Uintah and Walnut, west of I-25. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating to see if drugs, alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

